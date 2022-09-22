IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. Secretary-General calls for fossil fuel industry to pay for climate damages; New initiative takes on plastics and the petrochemical industry; Most of Puerto Rico still as no power or clean water after Hurricane Fiona; PLUS: U.S. Senate approves the first climate treaty in decades... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Manchin's permitting reform is a decoy for ramping up gas; Manchin releases permitting reform package; Fracking won't work in U.K., says CEO of fracking company; Gas, a 'bridge fuel,' dominates U.S. power at any price... PLUS: Rescue efforts are beginning in Tasmania to save more than 200 beached whales.
- Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda as a monster Category 4:
- VIDEO: Hurricane Fiona: Bermuda braces for impact, what to know about the next potential storm (ABC News)
- Puerto Rico has lost more than power. The vast majority of people have no clean water (NPR)
- VIDEO: In Puerto Rico – Grid Rebuilding has a Tough Road (Climate Crocks)
- Fiona’s outages rekindle anger over Puerto Rico’s privatized electric grid (Politico/Yahoo News)
- Solar is lifeline in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power (Canary Media)
- New climate diplomacy developments at UN General Assembly in New York City:
- Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told (AP):
"It is high time to put fossil fuel producers, investors and enablers on notice. Polluters must pay," Guterres said, chastising them for massive public relations campaigns.
- 'Our world is in peril': At UN, leaders push for solutions (AP)
- UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away (AP)
- Join us for Climate Week NYC 2022 (Climate Week NYC)
- VIDEO: New York City takes on Climate Week (ABC News)
- UNGA: Conflict over 'loss and damage' between rich and poor countries::
- Loss and Damage: Rich countries don’t want to talk about compensation – and you can see why (The Conversation):
Perhaps most important is the legal precedent set if rich nations explicitly compensated developing nations for losses due to climate change. Legally, compensation is paid by a person, organisation or country to a victim. So if rich countries begin to pay compensation, it could become a bottomless pit.
- Vulnerable countries demand global tax to pay for climate-led loss and damage (Guardian UK):
Poor nations exhort UN to consider ‘climate-related and justice-based’ tax on big fossil fuel users and air travel.
- Denmark becomes first U.N. member to pay for ‘loss and damage’ from climate change (Washington Post):
Denmark’s investment is the biggest yet — though it pales in comparison to the financial toll wrought by climate change each year, activists say. Recovery from the floods in Pakistan alone is estimated to cost upward of $10 billion.
- What is Loss and Damage? (Climate Justice Resilience Fund)
- GAO warns of rising costs of climate disasters:
- Climate Change: Enhancing Federal Resilience (U.S. Government Accountability Office)
- GAO: Government Must Boost Climate Resilience (E&E News):
GAO recommends designating a federal entity to develop and create a national climate information system, an approach it has been pushing for years...and [recommends] that Congress and agencies develop a clear strategic plan to guide national climate adaptation efforts.
- Billionaire Michael Bloomberg takes on the plastics industry:
- Bloomberg to spend $85 million against U.S. plastic, petrochem buildout (Reuters)
- Bloomberg takes on the plastics industry (E&E News):
The high-profile Beyond Coal campaign helped fuel a massive wave of plant retirements, which helped bring down U.S. emissions by more than 600 million metric tons. That campaign’s initial target was retiring 30 percent of U.S. plants by the end of the last decade, but ultimately saw more than double that number in retirements.
- Plastics Industry Association Responds to Michael Bloomberg Announcement to Prevent Industry Growth (Plastics Industry Association)
- U.S. Senate approves Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol:
- Senate approves first climate treaty in decades (Politico/MSN):
While the Senate is badly divided on most climate issues, strong backing from the business community to eliminate hydrofluorocarbons, known as HFCs, aligned with environmentalists’ agenda to help secure enough Republican support to meet the Constitution’s requirement of two-thirds support.
- The Senate just approved an international climate treaty, with bipartisan support (Grist):
The Kigali Amendment sets a timeline for the world to phase down the use of powerful greenhouse gases called hydrofluorocarbons.
- Earthjustice Praises Senate for Ratification of Kigali Amendment (EarthJustice)
- Why Republicans support Kigali (E&E News)
- Vote no on the Kigali Amendment (Washington Examiner)
