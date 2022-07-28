IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Manchin and Schumer reach deal on climate and energy bill; Russia slashes gas deliveries to Europe; PLUS: US Postal Service quadruples its plan to buy all-electric vehicles... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Zeitgeist Matters: If you want to know who changed Manchin's mind --- you did; Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats up; Streaming service Hulu is rejecting ads about climate change; 1odead in 'One of the worst flooding events in Kentucky's history'; Hurricane flood maps reveal the climate future for Miami, NYC and D.C.; Biden Administration announces initiatives to boost solar energy use; Wildfire pollution may pay surprising role in fate of Arctic sea ice; Grim heat and stressed grids make dangerous outages more likely... PLUS: Largest Audubon chapter yet is changing its name, rebuking an enslaver... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Manchin and Schumer reach deal on climate, energy bill:
- 'Holy s--t': Surprise Senate deal sets stage for record climate change package (Politico)
- In a major boost to Democrats, Manchin and Schumer announce deal for climate, energy and health care bill (CNN):
The deal is a major reversal for Manchin, and the health and climate bill stands a serious chance of becoming law as soon as August --- assuming...that it passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian to allow it to be approved along straight party lines in the budget process... While many details have not been disclosed, the measure would invest $369 billion into energy and climate change programs, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030...
- Manchin, in Reversal, Agrees to Quick Action on Climate and Tax Plan (NY Times):
The West Virginia Democrat, a holdout on his party's domestic agenda, said the package would reduce inflation, a concern he had cited in rejecting it just weeks ago.
- Manchin strikes major deal with Schumer on climate, taxes and health care (NBC News)
- Manchin and Schumer's Astonishing Climate Deal (MSN/The Atlantic)
- What you need to know about the Manchin-Schumer deal on climate, taxes, health care (Yahoo News)
- Climate crisis: consequences of extreme heat and drought in Western US:
- Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says (CNN)
- Dramatic NASA photos reveal Lake Mead water levels at lowest point since 1937 (LA Times)
- Rio Grande runs dry in Albuquerque for the first time in 40 years (Washington Post/MSN):
As the summer's hotter and drier weather has fueled drought and fire throughout the West, federal and local agencies are salvaging what they can along a 100-mile section of the river: rationing the water for 66,000 acres of agricultural land and rescuing silvery minnows stranded in the remaining puddles of water. If the area doesn't get consistent rain soon, the drought not matched in four decades could worsen...While southern stretches of the river regularly dry out, this reach has not experienced a drought like this since 1983.
- Record highs roast Northwest; heat wave looms for rest of Lower 48 (Washington Post/MSN):
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings blanket the Pacific Northwest, where spiking temperatures are accompanying a stubborn heat dome. Highs are running some 10 to 15 degrees above average in spots, with readings as high as 115 degrees expected in spots.
- 2 dead in Oregon as heat wave bakes Pacific Northwest (ABC News)
- 'Historic' deluge triggers deadly flash floods in St. Louis:
- One dead, hundreds rescued as record rains wreak havoc across St. Louis region (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
- Residents describe having to flee their homes barefoot after record-breaking flooding in St. Louis. And there's more rain on the way (CNN/MSN)
- Record rain in St. Louis is what climate change looks like (Yale Climate Connections)
- Russia slashes gas deliveries to Europe:
- Russia's Gazprom slashes Nord Stream 1 gas flow to Europe (Axios)
- US officials say 'biggest fear' has come true as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe (CNN)
- European power prices soar to a record high as Russia slashes natural gas supplies, pushing the continent to the brink of recession (Business Insider)
- Europe Looks To Fill Storage As It Braces For Permanent Halt Of Russian Gas (Nasdaq)
- EU Nations Back 15 percent Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces Flows (Yahoo Finance)
- US Postal Service increases purchase of all-electric delivery trucks:
- US Postal Service says at least 40 percent of new delivery trucks will be electric (CNN):
Under the revised plan, the Postal Service would buy 33,800 electric vehicles, 25,000 of which will come from Oshkosh Defense, which designed a specific electric vehicle for the Postal Service's needs. The other vehicles will be purchased "off the shelf," meaning they aren't purpose built for a single customer. Automakers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Rivian offer electric delivery vehicles, which are in high demand. Interest in electric vehicles has increased amid high fuel prices.
- US Postal Service more than doubles EV order yet again - but it's still ordering mostly gas vehicles (Electrek)
- AUDIO: Good News! Federal Criminal Probe for Trump, Electric Trucks for USPS!: 'BradCast' 7/27/2022 (The BRADBLOG):
"This is a fleet that should be 100% electric," Martinez argues. "We're now seeing shifts in this agency, and what I take is that we need to put even more pressure on the agency to get them where they need to be. This is so many vehicles, and so much oil that we can prevent from being burned, that the stakes are really high."
- PA, NJ, and DE among 16 states suing USPS over lack of electric vehicles (WHYY-New York)
- USPS' "gas-guzzling" 8.6 mpg trucks spark investigation (5/13/2022, CBS/MSN)
