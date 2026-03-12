IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: International Energy Agency pledges to release strategic oil reserves in attempt to calm soaring global prices; Now you see it, now you don't --- California's snowpack rapidly melting; PLUS: Study finds simultaneous heat waves and droughts have increased significantly, thanks to man-made global warming... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How would the Iran crisis play out in a world powered by renewables not fossil fuels?; What does the Iran war mean for the energy transition and climate action?; Mapped: How extreme weather is destroying crops around the world; Air pollution spikes as Trump doubles down on coal power; Trump's BLM is going all-in on resource extraction ... PLUS: FCC deciding whether to allow startup to launch huge mirror satellite to blast sunlight on cities at nighttime ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- IEA countries pledge to release 400 million barrels from strategic oil reserves:
- Iran strikes neutralise record IEA reserves release as oil tops $100 (Euronews):
Brent futures rose sharply on Thursday, spiking above $100 before easing slightly but remaining higher than levels seen earlier in the week as markets stay incredibly volatile. This comes despite an unprecedented decision by the 32-member International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday to release a record 400 million barrels to calm markets, more than double the volume released after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
- Oil could hit $150 amid Gulf shutdown, Wood Mackenzie says (Reuters)
- Shares skid, oil surges above $100 a barrel as Iran attacks Gulf shipping (Reuters)
- US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve to combat energy price hike (Politico):
Trump, who spent years attacking the Biden administration for tapping the SPR in 2022, touted the IEA effort at a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday, saying it will "substantially reduce the oil prices as we end this threat to America and this threat to the world."
- AUDIO: Countries agree to a historic release of stockpiled oil to ease global disruption (NPR)
- VIDEO: Oil prices are falling — gas prices aren't. Here's why. (CBS News)
- With the war in Iran, experts predict even higher gas prices before they can come down (Northeastern Univ.)
- Crude prices make record jump as Trump's measures fail to calm markets (Politico):
The Trump administration has yet to solve the fundamental issue of getting oil and gas tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz again, analysts said.
- Trump Administration's contradictory statements exacerbate global market volatility:
- Actuarial Warfare: How Seven Insurance Letters Closed the World’s Most Critical Chokepoint and Why Markets Are Mispricing Duration by 300% (Shanaka Anslem Perera/Substack)
- How Trump and His Advisers Miscalculated Iran’s Response to War (NY Times):
In the lead-up to the U.S.-Israeli attack, President Trump downplayed the risks to the energy markets as a short-term concern that should not overshadow the mission to decapitate the Iranian regime.
- Energy Sec Chris Wright's accidental post causes chaos in the market (Raw Story)
- US Navy tells shipping industry Hormuz escorts not possible for now (Reuters)
- Trump/Republicans block green policies that would help Americans today:
- AUDIO: Prof. David Faris, Roosevelt Univ: Iran War's 'Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain'? What Long Term-Gain?! ('BradCast' 3/11/2026)
- 'GOP mutiny' reported as rising gas prices send Republicans into midterm panic (Raw Story)
- Surviving on Trump's Dangerous Planet: Yet another war, and yet another argument for an end to oil (Bill McKibben, The Crucial Years)
- Central US sees more turbulent weather - even a blizzard:
- Extreme Temperature Diary- Wednesday March 11th, 2026/Main Topic: First Life Threatening Heat Wave For 2026- During Winter No Less (Guy Walton/Guy on Climate)
- Severe weather threat lingers for parts of U.S. after deadly tornadoes tear across Midwest (NBC News)
- Rain, snow and ‘damaging' winds coming to Chicago area after tornadoes destroyed homes (NBC)
- Back-to-back winter storms target millions across Midwest, New England with blizzard conditions, feet of snow (MSN)
- Potentially historic heat wave strikes Southwestern US:
- Record Heat Set to Roast Los Angeles and the Southwest (Bloomberg):
The high temperatures will cut into California’s snowpack, raising the risk that drought will return.
- Fire officials bracing for a wild wildfire season (Arizona Sonoran News)
- Colorado lawmakers call for U.S. Forest Service to ‘accelerate’ wildfire mitigation projects amid historically poor snowpack (Aspen Times)
- California's snowpack melting rapidly:
- Satellite photos show California’s sudden snowpack meltdown: Now you see it, now you don’t (LA Times)
- California to see unprecedented heat wave in coming days (SF Chronicle)
- Experts issue warning as major US region braces for intense wildfire season: 'Not that much time left for things to turn around' (The Cool Down)
- Simultaneous heat waves and droughts are striking more frequently:
- Heat waves that spark damaging droughts are happening more frequently, study finds (AP):
Heat waves that lead to sudden and damaging drought are spreading across the globe at an accelerating rate, highlighting how climate change-fueled extremes can build dangerously off each other, a new study found.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- How would the Iran crisis play out in a world powered by renewables not fossil fuels? (The Conversation)
- Q&A: What does the Iran war mean for the energy transition and climate action? (Carbon Brief)
- Mapped: How extreme weather is destroying crops around the world (Carbon Brief)
- FCC deciding whether to allow startup to launch huge mirror satellite to blast sunlight on cities at nighttime (Futurism)
- Air pollution spikes as Trump doubles down on coal power (E&E News)
- Trump’s BLM is going all-in on resource extraction (High Country News)
- Justice Dept. says Trump can overrule California and approve oil pipeline (NY Times)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)