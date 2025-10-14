With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/14/2025, 10:29am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme storms generate torrential rains and deadly floods from the East Coast to the West Coast to Alaska; GOP Senate confirms Trump's 'Sharpiegate' meteorologist to head NOAA; PLUS: Spain's massive blackout earlier this year was not caused by renewable energy, new report confirms... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Coal miners with black lung say they are 'cast aside to die' under Trump; Microplastics are everywhere. Here's one simple thing you can do to avoid them; Wildfires are getting deadlier and costing more. Experts warn they're becoming unstoppable; Climate investment is growth opportunity of 21st century, says economist; Towns may have to be abandoned due to floods with millions more homes in Great Britain at risk; US threatens nations that back IMO shipping emissions plan; The century-old ship sail technology finally catching on ... PLUS: Fossil fuels' comforting delusion... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



