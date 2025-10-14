IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme storms generate torrential rains and deadly floods from the East Coast to the West Coast to Alaska; GOP Senate confirms Trump's 'Sharpiegate' meteorologist to head NOAA; PLUS: Spain's massive blackout earlier this year was not caused by renewable energy, new report confirms... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Coal miners with black lung say they are 'cast aside to die' under Trump; Microplastics are everywhere. Here's one simple thing you can do to avoid them; Wildfires are getting deadlier and costing more. Experts warn they're becoming unstoppable; Climate investment is growth opportunity of 21st century, says economist; Towns may have to be abandoned due to floods with millions more homes in Great Britain at risk; US threatens nations that back IMO shipping emissions plan; The century-old ship sail technology finally catching on ... PLUS: Fossil fuels' comforting delusion... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme storms generate torrential rains, floods from East Coast to Alaska:
- At least 3 dead as dayslong nor'easter brings final surge of coastal flooding to Jersey Shore (CNN)
- Strong winds, flooding hit Jersey Shore communities as nor'easter moves up East Coast (CBS News)
- New York Gov. Hochul issues state of emergency as East Coast braces for nor'easter (USA Today)
- Tropical Storm Priscilla hits Mexico, California, Arizona, Colorado:
- Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search expands (AP)
- Hundreds told to evacuate as tropical storm remnants cause Colorado mountain streams to flood (AP)
- Phoenix sees 4th-wettest October day (USA Today)
- Powerful incoming Southern California storm could bring heavy rain and flooding (CBS News)
- Alaska slammed by remnants of Typhoon Hulong:
- One killed, dozens rescued after storm slams western Alaska as search for missing continues (CNN)
- Remnants of Typhoon Halong bring widespread destruction to Western Alaska (Anchorage Daily News)
- VIDEO: Alaska flooding carries away homes, up to 20 people possibly unaccounted for (AP)
- Woman found dead, dozens rescued and over 1,000 displaced after storm devastates Western Alaska (Anchorage Daily News):
[T]his storm system, after brewing near Japan, encountered record warm North Pacific Ocean surface water as it moved toward Alaska, supercharging the storm. "Warm water along its virtually entire track gave it more energy than it otherwise would have," he said. "There's certainly a climate change connection there. Would this have happened without an overheated North Pacific? Entirely possible. Probably wouldn't have been as strong as it wound up being."
- 'Sharpiegate' meteorologist to head up NOAA:
- Senate Confirms 'Sharpiegate' Meteorologist to Lead NOAA (NY Times):
Neil Jacobs was found to have violated NOAA's code of ethics after an investigation into an incident that centered on an altered hurricane forecast map in 2019...The investigation found he had bowed to political pressure in releasing a statement critical of National Weather Service forecasters in Alabama, who had stressed on social media that Hurricane Dorian was not expected to affect that state, despite warnings to the contrary from Mr. Trump.
- 'Sharpiegate' Meteorologist Is Officially the Head of NOAA. Here's What That Could Mean for the Agency Under Trump (Gizmodo)
- Trump Interior/BLM cancels massive Nevada solar project:
- Interior denies cancelling largest solar project in U.S. after axing review (Utility dive):
"Instead of pursuing a programmatic level environmental analysis, the applicants will now have the option to submit individual project proposals to the BLM to more effectively analyze potential impacts."
- Trump officials cancel major solar project in latest hit to renewable energy (Guardian):
Asked to comment, the interior department appeared to leave open the possibility that at least parts of the project could be resubmitted for review...[T]he president said his administration would not approve solar or wind power projects. "We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar," he posted on Truth Social. "The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!"
- Canceled solar megaproject reveals new Trump-era threat to renewables (Canary Media):
The Esmeralda 7 development would have been the largest solar farm in the U.S. But it was sited on federal land, so it needed an OK from the Trump admin.
- After gutting subsidies, Trump White House finds new ways to stifle solar (Washington Post)
- Spain's blackout NOT triggered by wind/solar, but disinformation succeeded:
- Study: Spain's Blackout Not Caused by Renewables (This Is Not Cool)
- AUDIO: After Spain's blackout, critics blamed renewable energy. It's part of a bigger attack (NPR) (NPR):
The new report from the European grid operators' expert panel found multiple triggers shortly before the blackout...The report finds that for the first time in Europe, a voltage surge caused the massive outage...There is no indication that a lack of inertia was the cause of the outage, Gómez-Expósito says...False claims that too much reliance on solar and wind caused the blackout in Spain and Portugal fit into broader attacks on renewable energy.
- Renewable energy plus batteries proving to be reliable in warming world (NPR):
Mainzer says older power sources have their own problems. California faces a loss of hydropower during droughts. And Mainzer says, gas power plants have some reliability challenges, too. "During the kind of heat waves we've seen in recent years, the natural gas plants can come under some significant strain," Mainzer says. "They have to run harder, they mechanically get challenged, and we tend to see a higher outage rate amongst the gas fleet when the temperatures are really, really hot."
- 28 April Blackout in Spain and Portugal: Expert Panel releases comprehensive factual report (ENTSO)
- Red Eléctrica presents its report on the incident of 28 April and proposes recommendations (Red Electrica)
- Chris Wright plays politics with European blackout (E&E News, 4/30/2025)
