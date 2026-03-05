With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

GNR'S 17th ANNIVERSARY!...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/5/2026, 10:48am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global economic fallout and supply chain disruption spread from Trump's war on Iran; A win for New York City is another loss for Donald Trump; PLUS: U.S. saw a massive battery boom last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How would the Iran crisis play out in a world powered by renewables not fossil fuels?; Can’t find Strait of Hormuz on a map? Here’s Mideast Oil 101; We’ve drastically underestimated sea levels, putting millions at risk, study warns; Trump's high-profile oil and gas lease sale in Alaska has no takers; bill Gars-backed nuclear power plant just got cleared to start building ... PLUS: The most imperilied terrestrial ecosystem on the planet ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...