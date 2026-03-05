IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global economic fallout and supply chain disruption spread from Trump's war on Iran; A win for New York City is another loss for Donald Trump; PLUS: U.S. saw a massive battery boom last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How would the Iran crisis play out in a world powered by renewables not fossil fuels?; Can’t find Strait of Hormuz on a map? Here’s Mideast Oil 101; We’ve drastically underestimated sea levels, putting millions at risk, study warns; Trump's high-profile oil and gas lease sale in Alaska has no takers; bill Gars-backed nuclear power plant just got cleared to start building ... PLUS: The most imperilied terrestrial ecosystem on the planet ... and much, MUCH more! ...
- Global economic fallout and supply chain disruption spread from Trump's war on Iran:
- Iran War Oil Shock Threatens to Unleash Wave of Global Inflation (Bloomberg):
President Donald Trump’s war with Iran threatens to deal a severe blow to a global economy still grappling with the impact of his historic tariff hike.
- I.M.F. Warns Iran War Could Hurt Global Economy (NY Times):
Inflation fears over higher energy prices could force central banks to take action, a top fund official said.
- Could War in Iran Trigger a Global Recession? The $100 Oil Scenario Explained (European Business Magazine)
- How the attack on Iran could impact the global oil market and economy (CNBC)
- Trump Moves To Give Oil Ships Financial Cover Amid Iran War (he Hill)
- Oil, Gas Surge. Sun, Wind, Prices Stable (This Is Not Cool):
Ask yourself the simple question: why does China have 50,000 kilometers of high-speed rail — roughly 30,000 miles — and the United States has not one mile? Why is Chinese infrastructure advancing at a pace that would have seemed impossible a generation ago while American infrastructure is literally falling apart? The answer is not complicated. China does not go to war. The United States is in nonstop, undeclared war. War that is never voted on, never debated, never honestly accounted for. The cost is not just money.
- E.U., U.S. natural gas prices spike along with exports:
- Gas prices nearly double as Europe braces for Iran war energy shocks (Euronews)
- Natural gas prices soar and oil jumps as Iran war pushes down global stock markets (Guardian):
QatarEnergy says it has halted production of liquefied natural gas after attacks on Ras Laffan and Mesaieed sites.
- European gas prices just doubled in 48 hours — the last time that happened, everything broke (MSN)
- A Boom in Gas Exports Is Pushing Up U.S. Energy Bills (Yale e360)
- Gas Exports Are Driving Up Americans’ Energy Bills, Report Says (Inside Climate News, 12/17/2025)
- Rising gasoline prices are great for Big Oil, not consumers:
- Iran war already fueling spike in NJ gas prices. See how much (USA Today)
- Gas prices see biggest single-day spike in 3 years as Iran war jolts market (Axios)
- Iran war underscores value of EV 'efficiency,' Scout CEO says (Detroit News)
- We’re At War With Iran — Buy An EV To Avoid $6+ Gas Prices (Clean Technica)
- Trump's war on Iran makes the case for ditching fossil fuels:
- AUDIO: Why Are We In Iran? And How Do We Get Out? with Prof. Juan Cole, Univ. of Michigan (The BradBlog):
"It's all about oil, my friend."
- 'A world chained to fossil fuels’: Does the war on Iran prove it’s time to quit oil for good? (Euronews)
- War in Iran Could Have ‘Historic’ Disruptions on Energy Markets (Inside Climate News)
- Energy shock fears rise as the Iran war chokes supplies to Asia (AP)
- Surviving on Trump's Dangerous Planet: Yet another war, and yet another argument for an end to oil (Bill McKibben, The Crucial Years)
- Win for NYC on congestion pricing:
- New York’s congestion toll into Manhattan upheld by a federal judge over Trump’s objections (AP):
[The judge] sided with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which had argued that the department’s reversal was "unlawful" because the agency had not adequately explained its reasoning. "The Secretary’s actions were arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion, and not in accordance with law," Liman wrote in his 149-page ruling, referring to Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
- Trump administration push to end Manhattan congestion pricing illegal, judge rules (The Hill)
- US battery installations hit new record in 2025:
- The US Had a Big Battery Boom Last Year (Wired):
Despite Donald Trump’s unrelenting attacks on renewable energy, there’s a quiet revolution happening on US grids.
- Chart: Grid battery installations soared to a new high in 2025 (Canary Media)
- Batteries trump Trump, as US smashes record for new energy storage capacity in 2025 (Renew Economy)
